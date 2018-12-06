A Crawford man has been charged in connection to the March robbery of the GENCO Federal Credit Union at 230 N I-35 Frontage Rd. in Lorena, according to the FBI.

Chad Allen Snowden, 22, is charged with one count of bank robbery and is currently in federal custody.

A complaint by the FBI alleges on March 13, Snowden forcibly robbed the credit union.

Officials said Snowden walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and gave the defendant an undisclosed amount of money.

Information from the public led investigators to Snowden, officials said.

Lorena Police Department and the FBI are conducting the investigation, with the assistance from Waco and Belton Police Departments and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Snowden had his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.

His detention hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2018.

