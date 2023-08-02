Lawsuit filed against City of College Station alleging coverup of officer-involved shooting that killed college student

In February, Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed in an officer-involved shooting in College Station. Now, a lawsuit is being filed alleging a cover-up.

A lawsuit has been filed by Doyle Dennis LLP against the City of College Station for an officer-involved shooting that left one dead in February.

On Feb. 8 around 6 a.m., officers attempted to serve a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Spring Loop when a man later revealed to be Mark Bennett Hopkins, 22, opened his door with a shotgun in hand, only to find himself facing law enforcement. He was later killed after opening fire on the officers.

The same day that the officer-involved shooting occurred, CSPD reported that they had arrested two other individuals--Scott and Leslie Siddons--on charges of engaging in criminal activity.

One week later, College Station Police arrested Abraham Eli Escobar with the help of the Houston Police Department and charged him with multiple drug-related crimes, money laundering, and engaging in criminal activity.

In a press release from Doyle Dennis LLP, Geoffrey Hopkins, Mark's father, said "Our investigation is focused and on clearing Mark's name. He respected authority and he had no criminal record of any kind. In this case, the police just refuse to be accountable. Citizens of College Station and parents that send their children to school in the Aggieland area should be warned that this could happen to them. The City's lack of transparency raises many troubling questions. We want to know who is responsible for initiating and executing the false affidavit that led to the death of our son--and we want to investigate the conduct and claims of College Station PD before, during, and after the attack on Mark and Alyssa."

Mark's mother, Cynthia, also gave a statement in the release, saying "College Station police are sworn to protect our kids, not recklessly endanger them. The profound sorrow and grief our family feels is surpassed only by the disappointment in and anger over how this entire situation has been handled by the City of College Station. The police destroyed his life and refuse to tell us who or why did this. As parents, we will never experience Mark's college graduation, a beautiful wedding or the grandchildren we looked forward to enjoying with him, and this wonderful girlfriend, the woman he hoped to marry, lost the love of her life. She had to watch him be murdered over false police information."

