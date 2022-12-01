FedEx Ground is bringing jobs to the City of Temple

The 250,000 square-foot distribution center will be located at the city's Industrial Park.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple will be welcoming a new FedEx Ground location to its city. The 250,000 square-foot distribution center will be located in the city's Industrial Park between Northwest Dodgen Loop and Trino Road.

According to the city, the northwest Temple location was selected due to its easy access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.

According to the city, FedEx Ground’s investment in the Temple facility is expected to be at least $40 million.

The city has not commented on how many employees will work at the plant, but distribution centers of similar size in America typically require 180 to 200 employees.

FedEx Ground will contract for package pickup and delivery with service provider businesses that hire locally for drivers, helpers, managers and other positions, according to the City of Temple.