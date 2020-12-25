Feed My Sheep looking for volunteers during pandemic

Feed My Sheep has been feeding the homeless in Temple for 10 years and is seeing more need during COVID-19. Some volunteers are working 50 hours a week to meet it.

TEMPLE, Texas — Executive Director Staci Masson has worked at Feed My Sheep for around five years. Masson said it's been some of the most rewarding work of her life helping others find hope in a hard time.

"It is an amazing place to be where you see things happen that you thought you would never get to see," Masson said. "We're here to say, 'You matter, and what your struggles are do not define you or your worth.'"

But with many of the nonprofit's older volunteers dropping out due to the risk of catching COVID-19, Feed My Sheep has had to rely on a core group of volunteers. Masson said some have been volunteering 50 hours a week and are simply worn out.

"The people who come who work on a regular basis, they are exhausted," Masson said. "They pick themselves up day after day because they know people need us. They come back and I am amazed at their strength every day."

Masson greatly appreciates all the people that volunteer during the holidays but said the nonprofit's greatest need is having volunteers come back after Christmas is over. They desperately need people willing to work even one day a week over a few months.

Masson told 6 News they need help with more than just serving food, as the nonprofit is working to create a furniture program, upgrade their kitchen, help with clothing and help meet other needs of the homeless community.

"I always try to find people's passions or gifts and pair them with the need. I can always find a spot where you are finding what you are meant to do," Masson said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or helping with specific needs Feed My Sheep currently has can view their volunteering page.

Masson said those looking to help can also contact her personally at Staci@feedmysheeptemple.org.