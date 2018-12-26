TEMPLE, Texas — The nonprofit Feed My Sheep gives food to the hungry year round, and dozens of volunteers donated their time on Christmas to serve the community.

Volunteers handed out a free hot lunch and packed dinner on the holiday, but they had various reasons for giving back to those with nowhere else to go on the holiday.

"A bunch of us that don't have anybody else to be with, just getting together to be together," Melynna Morgan from Temple said.

The lines were out the door, so every helping hand was needed, volunteers said.

"I wanted to make sure that my children understood that there were less fortunate people out there," Killeen resident Robert Rooks said.

A Rogers woman said she reflected on when they needed help at a low point.

"Well, I was able to get off the streets by somebody helping me, and so I just wanted to pay it forward," Gay Towell said.

Another person said they were continuing a family tradition.

"To be able to share God with all of these people that need our help," Gerardo Araiza from Belton said.

Rooks said the experience would teach their kids about the season of giving.

"We at a time were less fortunate, so now that we are doing a little better, I would like for them to keep that experience of that knowledge of that people are still out there and need your help," he said.

Morgan said it was an emotional day.

"It pulls at your heartstrings," she said. "Everybody around here has a story."

Towell said it was fulfilling to give her time on Christmas Day.

"My heart is so full right now," Towell said. "Being able to be here, God allows me to do this for them."

