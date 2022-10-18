x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Gov. Abbott to hold fentanyl crisis roundtable in Waco

Gov. Abbott will meet with other government officials in Waco to respond to the national fentanyl crisis.

WACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Waco Tuesday afternoon to discuss the growing fentanyl crisis in a roundtable with state and local law enforcement. 

This meeting is set to occur at 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Safety Waco Regional Laboratory.

He will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Steve McCraw and McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara. 

Following the roundtable, Abbott and law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference. 

6 News will be live streaming the event, which you can watch online at KCENTV.com, our YouTube page, or our 6+ app available on Roku and Firestick.  

Stay with 6 News as this story develops. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Baylor coach Dave Aranda discusses Bears' game against Kansas

Before You Leave, Check This Out