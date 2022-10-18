Gov. Abbott to hold fentanyl crisis roundtable in Waco

Gov. Abbott will meet with other government officials in Waco to respond to the national fentanyl crisis.

WACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Waco Tuesday afternoon to discuss the growing fentanyl crisis in a roundtable with state and local law enforcement.

This meeting is set to occur at 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Safety Waco Regional Laboratory.

He will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Steve McCraw and McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara.

Following the roundtable, Abbott and law enforcement leaders will hold a news conference.

