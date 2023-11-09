HCSO: Fetus found inside pipe after residents complain of drainage issues at N. Harris Co. apartment complex

A detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KHOU 11 that the fetus was found Monday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Spring Monday after they said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe.

The fetus was found at about 10:30 a.m. after residents of the Glen Cove Apartments -- which is along Imperial Valley just north of FM 1960 -- had been complaining of drainage issues since Friday.

The plumber was called and started working outside one of the apartment buildings. That's when the fetus, believed to be just weeks old, was found when he opened a pipe.

"All I saw when I looked out my window, which is right up there, was all the police cars. Like what the heck is going on," said resident Linda McQueen. "Never thought anything like this in a million years."

"That's sad to lose a baby like that and not tell nobody," said resident Paula Smith.

A woman from the building where the pipe was connected was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

An investigation is ongoing though detectives said this is possibly related to a miscarriage.

According to the March of Dimes, about 80% of miscarriages happen before the 12th week of pregnancy.

Officials said they know who the parents are but still aren't sure what happened.

