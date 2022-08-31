Fiery crash in Belton leaves one dead after pickup truck, dump truck collide

Belton police said the pickup truck caught fire after rolling onto its roof.

BELTON, Texas — One person died after a pickup truck and dump truck collided in Belton Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was driving a maroon Dodge Dakota in the 3300 block of Lake Road and crashed into a silver dump truck.

The Dakota rolled over and caught fire. Police said bystanders were able to extinguish the fire.

One person in the truck died. Another person was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to police.