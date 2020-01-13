HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

Harker Heights police officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots fired in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd on Sunday at around 2:45 a.m.

When the officers arrived they learned that there was a fight inside “Club Krush.” The officers were informed that man had been taken to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Officers found the man at the hospital with injuries on his face and neck.

The man was then life-flighted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where he remains in stable condition. The Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing with the investigation, according to the Harker Heights PD.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Harker Heights PD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5440.

Popular on KCENTV.com: