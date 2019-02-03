WACO, Texas — A Waco police officer shot a stabbing suspect, because the suspect didn't comply with the officer's demand to stop stabbing a victim, according to Waco police.

Both men were taken to Hillcrest Hospital, and their condition is unknown, according to police. The officer is unharmed, police said.

Dozens of police officers came to the scene near the intersection of

Speight Avenue and 15th Street to contain the area as much as possible, police said.

Two men got into a fight at the Deluxe Inn in Waco, after one of them was knocking on doors. When the fight escalated, the men went into the street, and one of them started stabbing the other, according to Waco police.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m., and when the officer arrived, he told the stabbing suspect to stop, according to police. When the suspect didn't stop, the officer shot him.

The officer was put on leave, per Waco Police Department protocol for an officer-involved shooting.