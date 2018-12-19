BELL COUNTY, Texas — Gas prices hit a record low this holiday season, but can Bell County drivers save even more money by shopping around for the lowest prices or does driving farther cancel out any chance at saving?

Prices in Temple Wednesday ranged from around $2.30 to as low as $1.80. With a difference that significant, buying more than 10 gallons worth of gas can save drivers a few dollars.

Even with a gas guzzler, driving three miles from the pricey Valero next to 35 to the $1.80 CEFCO outside 363 could save drivers around $4.50-- $5 minus the cost of fuel, which depends on the car's gas mileage. In other areas, prices went down $0.20 just a mile between stations. That could save $2 when filling up 10 gallons or more.

When looking for better prices, gas stations near Sam's Clubs and Walmarts tend to have lower prices to stay competitive.

Motorists said it sounds nice, the savings might not be worth the trek.

"Usually I have my two kids with me so sometimes convenience outweighs the price because it's close and on my way," Erica Cabral, a local driver, said.

One way to ensure saving money is using the "more than 10 rule": If you need more than 10 gallons of gas and it's at least $0.10 cheaper at another gas station, you'll save at least a dollar driving a mile or two out of the way, depending on the car's fuel economy.

Alternatively, the average gas price in Bell County is around $1.99, according to AAA Texas, so drivers should try to avoid gas prices over that average.

The most effective way to know if your trip would be worth it is using a gas station savings calculator. The tool lets you input your car's miles per gallon rating, the cost of each gas station, distance between the two and even the value of your time to decide which station is worth it.

