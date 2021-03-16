Financial advisor shares tips for third stimulus check

Johnson said a big take away from the pandemic is that a lot of Americans were ill prepared.

WACO, Texas — The third round of Covid-19 stimulus checks are currently being sent out, and it's estimated that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payments.

Rolandus Johnson, a financial advisor with Eagle Strategies said this is a unique situation because it's also tax return season. While you may think investing is a good idea, he said it's best to get advise.

"A lot of time we just dive out there thinking that we can make a lot of money really quick and very seldom does it happen that way," Johnson said.

Those who are eligible for the stimulus check can receive $1,400. In a household, that can be one for each adult, child and adult dependent, like a college students or elderly relatives. That means a qualifying family of four would receive $5,600.

Johnson said being financially smart all starts with having a plan. He said people need to prioritize, and make sure to have a budget in place.

"If you need to catch up, by all means prioritize that from the beginning make sure you catch up. Anything that's left over of course you want to try to save a little bit, but enjoy yourself too. Maybe go out to dinner or do something," Johnson said, "but take a little bit and enjoy yourself because this is still a very stressful tome for everybody."

Johnson said a big take away from the pandemic is that a lot of Americans were ill prepared.

"We get so busy day to day putting out fires and running businesses and going to work and having family stuff, and finances are usually the last thing we deal with until a situation like this comes up," Johnson said.

Click here to trach your payment on the IRS website.