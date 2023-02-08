Fire activity is lower than this time last year, but expected to ramp up now going into late summer

Central Texas had more critical fire conditions earlier last summer, around June. Meanwhile this year -- the high fire danger is just now getting started.

TEXAS, USA — Much of the Lone Star State, including Central Texas, is under a Red Flag Warning, which means the conditions are right for extreme and critical fire weather.

First responders are staying on their toes as they anticipate anything to ignite.

"Any small ignition source, wherever that be an ember or someone who is mowing their grass and hit a rock, a spark or anything like that can cause a large fire," said Lt. Keith Guillory with the Waco Fire Department.

The Waco Fire Department is ramping up its personnel and response during the high fire danger threat and Red Flag Warning.

The department has seen quite a few fires this summer. Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson told 6 News there's been around 130 fires from June 1 through Aug. 2. That's including all types of fires.

That number is actually down from the same time last year, as Waco Fire had 179 fires.

Bergerson said the only difference is Central Texas had more critical fire conditions earlier last summer, around June. Meanwhile this year -- the high fire danger is just now getting started.

"A lot of our fires right now come from chains dragging on the road and that's why you see spot fires when you're on Interstate 35 and you see fires down the road, you see those dark spots," Guillory said.

Waco Fire said you should not park cars in tall grass, shouldn't throw cigarettes out the window and should avoid outdoor cooking.

It's important to think about fire safety right now, especially during extreme fire conditions.

"We see multiple ways that fires start during these high fire conditions, so be careful -- think fire safety, think about your neighbor and think about the city," said Guillory.

Open burning is illegal in the city limits of Waco.

The Waco Fire Department is also ensuring their personnel are staying safe and healthy in this heat with more crews on rotation and proper training.