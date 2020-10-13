Fire burning inside Pactiv chemical plant in Temple, being evacuated

Pactiv chemical plant on Industrial Blvd. in the Temple is being evacuated due to a fire burning inside one of its machines

TEMPLE, Texas — Pactiv chemical plant on Industrial Blvd. in the Temple is being evacuated due to a fire burning inside one of its machines. The fire is sending a lot of smoke up through one of the smokestacks, according to Temple Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto.

Pactiv chemical plant makes foodservice packaging products including plastic trays and silverware, along with foil and plastic wrap.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fire was isolated to a chimney flume and is out. Crews are packing up. No visible smoke at this time. Jim I sent this to you because I’m having trouble setting up the slack on my cell phone