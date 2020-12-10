Fire burns building behind Temple thrift store

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue battled a blaze behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Temple early Monday morning. No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post from Temple Fire & Rescue.
Officials responded to a report about a fire at 3:10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building at 106 W. Avenue D. Multiple emergency units worked at the scene and got the fire under control about two hours later.
Officials believe there was no one inside at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.