Fire burns building behind Temple thrift store

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue battled a blaze behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Temple early Monday morning. No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post from Temple Fire & Rescue.

Officials responded to a report about a fire at 3:10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building at 106 W. Avenue D. Multiple emergency units worked at the scene and got the fire under control about two hours later.