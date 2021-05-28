23 relocated after fire caused by lightning strike at Waco assisted living facility

No one was hurt during this incident. However, the residents are being relocated due to electrical and water damage.

WACO, Texas — Twenty-three residents at an assisted living facility in Waco are being relocated after a fire started by a lightning strike in the midst of Friday's severe storms, according to Waco Fire Chief of Emergency Operations R.M. Bergerson.

Bergerson said fire crews received a call at 5:15 p.m. about the fire at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions on Lake Shore Drive.

When crews arrived, they found the fire was in the attic of the facility, he said.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.