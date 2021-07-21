Fire caused by candle forces 3 out of apartment in Temple

Temple Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — Three people were forced out of their home following an early morning fire at an apartment complex, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

The fire department responded to the fire at the Ariza Temple Apartment early July 21 just before 3:30 p.m. The blaze was extinguished by the unit's sprinkler system before crews arrived, officials said. Two adults and a child were left displaced, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by an unattended candle. Additional apartment units received some water damage from the sprinkler system.

The department is now reminding residents about the importance of candle safety with tips including:

Always keep a burning candle within sight

Keep candles away from anything combustible

Put candles out of reach of children