Nearly a dozen homes evacuated due to Bulldog Fire in Falls County

Authorities said there are a lot of grassland in the area, so they are being cautious.

MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated because of a 50-acre fire burning in Falls County Tuesday, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, is located near Highway 6 and 382 County Road 220. It is 15% contained, as of 4:45 p.m.

The homes were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. Those who did evacuate are asked to go to the Falls Co. Annex or the Marlin Fire Department.

So far, one outbuilding was destroyed by the fire, Johnson said. Authorities aren't sure how it started at this time.

About a dozen local agencies are battling the fire. One chopper and three plans are dropping water on the flames, Johnson said.

No other information was reported at this time.

