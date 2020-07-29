PHOENIX — Fire crews were battling a massive fire involving a train on the Tempe Town Lake bridge early Wednesday.
Heavy smoke was seen over Tempe Town Lake by Sky 12.
The train was derailed and on fire and the Tempe Town Lake bridge partially collapsed.
It was not immediately known whether the derailment or the fire started first.
It was not immediately known what caused either the derailment or the fire.
About eight to 10 train cars were involved, according to Union Pacific.
The cars consisted of a mix of freight and tank cars. It was not immediately known what was in the tank cars, but some of the freight was lumber.
Union Pacific officials said they did not know when the last bridge inspection was.
Brandon Siebert, the Tempe Fire inspector, said it is possible that the train derailment led to the partial bridge collapse, but that was not immediately known.
The collapse occurred over the land, Siebert added. It was just feet from the Tempe Beach Park corridor.
There were no injuries on Tempe Beach Park, he added.
The bridge partially collapsed as fire crews continued to battle the flames.
The train is hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and is burning on the road below.
It was not immediately known whether any people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were. The train conductor was safe.
Tempe Center for the Arts was evacuated. There were a few people inside but they were sent home.
Loop 202 is closed in the area from Loop 101 to the State Route 143. Loop 101 ramps to the Loop 202 westbound were closed because of the fire.
Operations at Sky Harbor were not impacted.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Train fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.