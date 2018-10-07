mclennan county — Firefighters are working to put out hotspots after a shop caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in the area of Oak Leaf Road near exit 345 on I-35 in north McLennan County.

Officials said Ross Fire responded to the call at 1:28 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a metal structure fully engulfed.

Elm Mott Fire, Lacy-Lakeview Fire, and West Fire aided Ross Fire in getting the scene under control.

The shop was empty at the time and belongs to a nearby homeowner.

The structure is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

