Fire extinguished in San Saba

San Saba Fire-Rescue said they put out a fire at a business on Aug. 17.

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large fire in San Saba on Aug. 17, according to San Saba Fire-Rescue.

Fire-Rescue posted on social media that afternoon that there was a fire at a local pecan plant. Videos from residents on social media showed flames and smoke billowing high into the air.

San Saba Fire-Rescue said the fire was contained shortly before 7 p.m. that same day.

No further information has been released at this time. Updates will be given as information becomes available.