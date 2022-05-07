Questions linger after fire in Downtown Marlin last week

Marlin and surrounding area fire crews evacuated people from homes and businesses during a downtown fire on July 1 around 4:47 p.m.

MARLIN, Texas — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fires that burned a building in Downtown Marlin last week.

Authorities say firefighters from Marlin and surrounding fire crews responded to the sight of smoke coming from a building at 125 Commerce St. at 4:47 p.m. on July 1.

After seeing fallen embers igniting spot fires on the roofs of several downtown buildings, officials began evacuating people from nearby homes and businesses.

Officials were able to put out the fires on all but one building that had flame, smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.