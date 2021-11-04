Fire investigators blame overnight house fire on space heater

The fire was started in an area where an extension cord was used and plugged into a space heater.

TEMPLE, Texas — Fire investigators say a house fire was caused by a space heater that was plugged in with an extension cord. The fire happened around 1:45 a.m. on E. Houston Avenue in Temple. When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, limiting the damage to the home. There were 2 people and 2 pets inside the home at the time of the fire. All were able to get out safely.

Investigators ruled that the fire started in an area where an extension cord was used and plugged into a space heater to provide warmth for the pets.

As we start approaching the colder months, the Temple Fire Department would like to remind you about some safety tips when it comes to using space heaters. Never leave space heaters unattended, turn them off if you're leaving the room or going to sleep. Keep the heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn like paper, clothes and rugs. Also, don't leave space heaters in high traffic areas and doorways where people could trip over them.