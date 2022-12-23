Fire at Killeen apartment complex leaves residents needing a place to stay

The fire started on the second floor of an apartment complex on Trimmier Road.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a second floor balcony at the back of the building. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.

Eight of the 12 units were left unlivable due to fire and water damage, according to the fire department.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was working with the apartment complex to find new places to stay for those whose apartment unit was damaged.