Grass fire near High Point Elementary in Temple reportedly under control following evacuations

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced that a grass fire near High Point Elementary has sparked evacuations on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the school district, students are currently being evacuated to Lake Belton High School.

Belton ISD says parents can pick their kids up from inside the auxiliary gym on the west side of campus.

Fire crews on the scene say they let the fire burn back to an access road between the High Point and Lake Belton schools. This was done so that the fire wouldn't jump as it is a grass and vegetation fire, according to the fire personnel.

The crews also noted that the smoke was the biggest problem as it was all going toward High Point Elementary, prompting Belton ISD to evacuate the school.

The fire is reportedly under control as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and 6 News will continue to update as more information becomes available