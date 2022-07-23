Authorities responding to 250-acre fire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill

Residents within a two-mile radius were asked to evacuate Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that a wildfire in Liberty Hill has grown to 250 acres and is 10% contained.

Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon.

The fire started on Tower Road near Lake Georgetown. That's northeast of State Highway 29 and Highway 183. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the San Gabriel Fire.

The Georgetown Fire Department confirmed that the fire had spread across the lake.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the fire have been asked to evacuate. Santa Rita Middle School was set up as a shelter for those being evacuated. The City of Liberty Hill said more than 1,600 residents were notified of the fire and 200 homes were evacuated.

The Georgetown Fire Department, the Liberty Hill Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding along with Travis County STAR Flight.

The cause of the fire and any damage to structures is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: the #SanGabrielFire in Williamson County is an estimated 250 acres and 10% contained. Additional resources are en route to the fire. Aviation continue to drop water/retardant to slow progression. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 24, 2022