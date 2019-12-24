KILLEEN, Texas — A grass fire spread to several vehicles at the National Auto Salvage Yard at 10050 Trimmier Road in Killeen on Tuesday. The fire started as a controlled burn.
As of the most recent report, the fire is still burning. Several cars caught on fire, but it is not known what exactly and how much was damaged.
