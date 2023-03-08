Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in west Bexar County, officials say

Fire crews say the call came in to a home on Castolon, off Marbach, around 9:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including a firefighter, were hurt during a garage fire in west Bexar County Wednesday night.

Fire crews say the call came in to a home on Castolon, off Marbach, around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters got to area, they found the fire had spread from the garage to a mobile home. A firefighter and two other people were treated for minor heat exposure.

The garage is a total loss, along with two cars, according to fire officials. It also caused significant damage to the home and the family living there will have to find another place to stay.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.