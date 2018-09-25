MCGREGOR, TEXAS — Waco and McGregor Fire Departments have gone into defense mode to protect surrounding buildings from a fire burning at Porter's Wood Shop in McGregor.

Authorities said they responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Val Verde Road around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses tell Channel 6 the flames reached over 20 feet high and could be seen from 8 miles away.

The building has been fully engulfed in flames and contains wood working materials and supplies.

All occupants exited the building with no injures.

The surrounding area has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to contain the flames. It set a car on fire and is in proximity of a propane tank.

Authorities have planned to let the fire burn out.

