WACO, Texas — Firefighters battled a fire Monday at a home in Waco.

Video taken by the Waco Fire Department showed heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue.

The two adults and two children who live in the home were not injured, fire officials said.

According to investigators, the fire started in the kitchen.

They were able to get the flames under control just after 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WFD onscene of Working House Fire -2500 Block of Lasker Ave. pic.twitter.com/NBdG6FkCA0 — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 27, 2018

