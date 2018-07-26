Firefighters from several different departments rescued a teen in Clifton Thursday who got trapped in a grain silo for about an hour.

The teen was in the silo to clean out the bottom but Cifton Fire Captain Ronny Liardon said when he stepped into the silo he sunk up to his chest.

Firefighters were unable to pull him out without hurting him, said Liardon. So, he said firefighters built a wall around him with boards then sucked out the grain with a shop vacuum.

The teen was eventually able to lift himself out with a metal ladder. Liardon said he was taken to the hospital but was expected to be okay.

The Waco Fire Department Rescue team, North Bosque EMS, the Meridian Fire Department and a county road team all helped the Clifton firefighters in the rescue effort.

