Little River Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the 7000 block of Dice Grove Rd. in Bell County.

Officials say the call came in as a car fire just before 1pm Sunday. Firefighters say drought conditions caused the fire to quickly spread.

After a seven hour battle the flames were put out, it burned over 40 acres.

Little River Academy was joined by Rogers Fire, Troy Fire, Salado Fire and several other agencies.

Little River Academy firefighters say they are thankful for the community's support and donations of water and Gatorade they received throughout the day.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene confirmed a car fire led to the grass fire.

© 2018 KCEN