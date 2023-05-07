3 injured during Fourth of July celebration at Lake Conroe

All three people were taken to a hospital. One of them suffered significant injuries.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Three people were injured Tuesday after a batch of fireworks exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in a Lake Conroe neighborhood.

There was a large crowd that attended the celebration put together by neighbors in the Point Aquarius subdivision on Lake Conroe. Firefighters said the crowd was so big, that it made it difficult to make it to the scene of the explosion in the 12000 block of Pegasus Drive.

Witnesses said a malfunction ignited the fireworks that were positioned on top of a private boat dock.

“I hear this massive explosion," said resident Lee Winters. "Fireworks going off like it’s the finale.”

Winters had just gone home to grab lawn chairs when his wife captured video of the explosion. Part of it was shot while she and many others ran for safety.

“I’m thinking, 'man, why are they doing that so quick?'” said Winters.

Once firefighters were able to push through the crowd, they found at least three people injured and the boat dock damaged from the explosion.

Montgomery County ESD 1 Battalion Chief Bill Derks said some injuries were traumatic but not life-threatening.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating.

