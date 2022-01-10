x
Firing upheld for police who played Pokemon Go during holdup

A video recording system in their car captured the officers discussing how to catch a Snorlax while ignoring a report that robbers were at a Macy's.
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California appellate court has ruled that two Los Angeles police officers were properly fired for playing Pokémon Go instead of responding to a robbery.

The court ruled last Friday that the LAPD was justified in firing Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell for misconduct in 2017. A video recording system in their car captured the officers discussing how to catch a Snorlax and other virtual characters while ignoring a report that robbers were at a Macy's. 

The officers asked a court to overturn their firings, arguing the recordings were of private conversations. But a lower court and the appeals court disagreed.

Read the full court opinion below.

