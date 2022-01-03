First phase of road work on Loop 121 in Belton to begin Tuesday

The project is set to begin at the bridge over Nolan Creek, just north of West Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to TxDOT.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton announced via Facebook that the first phase of the Loop 121 widening will begin Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The project is set to begin at the bridge over Nolan Creek, just north of West Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to TxDOT.

Impact on traffic at this stage will be minimal, the city said.

The 3.1-mile, $29 million project will make Loop 121 into a four-lane divided highway with shared-use paths and sidewalks from Lake Road to W. Avenue O., per the announcement.

The city anticipates the overall project to be complete in 2024.