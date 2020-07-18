First responders cope, adjust to working amid COVID-19 pandemic

"As a firefighter you know there are going to be risks," Santos Soto said. "While it may not always be a virus, that's what it is now."

TEMPLE, Texas — To say the coronavirus pandemic has been stressful would be an understatement. Many people have been lucky enough to work from home and stay out of public as much as possible.

This is not the case for the millions of first responders who must always come in close contact with people everyday.

"When you know there's an inherent danger it weighs heavy on you," Public Information Officer for Temple Fire and Rescue Santos Soto said.

Firefighters have adjusted protocols to limit exposure and spread of the deadly virus, but Brandon Fulcher, Temple firefighter and paramedic, said they aren't completely protected.

"We know that we are at a high risk of getting it," Fulcher said. "We come in contact with someone who has it and don't know they have it then we go home to our families are we giving it to our families."

That has been the biggest concern for all first responders, according to Fulcher.

"I haven't heard of one of the guys complaining or being nervous [of getting sick] everyone is more concerned about bringing it home," Fulcher said.

Soto said they have changed protocols at all the stations including, sanitizing and washing all uniforms in-house, wearing masks at all times when they are in contact with others at the station, and transitioning much of the training to an online format.

While the anxiety and stress continues to rise along with the number of virus cases, Soto says this is something that - as a first responders - they sign up for.

"As a fire fighter you know there are going to be risks," Soto said. "While it may not always be a virus, that's what it is now."

The City of Temple has an employee assistance program readily available if anyone is struggling mentally or needs someone to speak to.

Lawmakers are also listening to concerns regarding mental health and beginning to act. The HERO act provides mental health resources for fire fighters and emergency medical workers, including funding for peer counseling.