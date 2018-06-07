First responders held a funeral procession to honor the Calvert police officer who died in a car crash early Independence Day morning.

The escort began in Temple at 3:30 July 6 and took I-35 to Georgetown, where the funeral services will be held.

James Arrick Jr., 32, had worked in law enforcement for 10 years and served the city of Calvert for two years before he was killed in a car crash in Salado in the early morning of July 4.

Arrick was traveling northbound when the Dodge pickup he was driving drifted off the roadway and struck the rear of a truck-tractor semi-trailer parked in the shoulder. Arrick was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The Calvert Police Department said Arrick was "well-liked by the community, friends, co-workers and will be truly missed."

Services for Arrick will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown beginning at 12 p.m. Monday, July 9.

