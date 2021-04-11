First responders get FREE admission to new Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum exhibit

First responders can get free admission from Nov. 27 until Dec. 3.

TEMPLE, Texas — Starting this weekend, first responders and their immediate family members will get free admission to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum's new exhibit, "Facing the Inferno: Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer."

Free admission is available from Nov. 27 until Dec. 3, officials at the museum said.

The exhibit highlight's Greer's career, who was a former firefighter turned editorial photojournalist, where he accompanied crews on attack lines to examine heightened fire activity in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming during the Western fire season, a news release said.

“These courageous men and women put their lives on the line for our communities, and this invitation is a token of gratitude for their work. Although we hope everyone finds the photography fascinating, we know first responders will have a unique appreciation for this exhibit,” said Museum Manager Michael Hicks.

To get free admission, firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics are required to provide ID proof.

The public can visit the exhibit from until Jan. 15, 2022, with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Active-duty military personnel get free admission to the museum year-round.