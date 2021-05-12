First responders honored at parade in Belton

The organizer says she wants first responders to receive the gratitude and appreciation they deserve this holiday season

BELTON, Texas — Marcia Cross was brought to tears when reading about New Yorkers who opened their windows and clapped for healthcare workers during the pandemic in 2020.

That inspired her to create a parade in Belton to honor first responders.

"I thought how can we do that in our community, how can we let them know that we appreciate them," she said.

Cross hosted the second annual parade in Belton as she and others trotted through the city on horseback and placed wreaths at different sites downtown.

“It’s a small way of giving them 45 minutes and they’re giving us hours and hours and hours of their lives," Cross said. "My husband was an anesthesiologist at Scott and White and he always worked holidays so people could be home for the holidays."

She asks that this holiday season, you show your own respect and gratitude to those who risks their lives to serve others.