Central Texas is no stranger to severe weather. Dangerous conditions could hit at any time. That's why first responders in McLennan County are making sure they're ready to keep the community safe if severe weather hits.

The Office of Emergency Management for Waco-McLennan County is hosting a severe weather training exercise Wednesday morning.

First responders are working together and planning what to do if a tornado touches down.

Waco Police and Fire, EMS, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Public Health Department, the city of Waco, Baylor Scott and White, and other agencies will test their emergency plans.

During the training scenario, first responders will react as if a tornado hit an assisted living center in Waco.

They'll activate the emergency operations center, test communications, and contact first responders at the scene. Officials said this type of training is important because it brings all the different agencies together and keeps communication strong.

If there's a severe weather event in our area, there are some things you should keep in mind.

Stay calm. Officials say you can't make smart decisions if you panic.

Make sure you're always prepared and have a plan in place.

Keep a first aid kit in your home at all times along with batteries and flashlights.

Only call 911 if there's a serious emergency.

If the lights go out in your home, you can use a weather radio and you can always keep up with any weather updates on the KCEN app or website.

The training is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management in Waco.

Similar training was held in 2017.

