First responders stress safety after recent drownings, lakes get busy

About 85% of boating-related fatalities are due to someone not wearing their life jacket, according to a Killeen Fire Battalion Chief.

BELTON, Texas — Following a recent drowning near Temple Lake Park at Belton Lake, first responders are wanting to stress safety, especially as more people are turning to the water to stay cool.

As beautiful as the water is, it can be dangerous. With no lifeguards on duty for the majority of the lake, you're swimming at your own risk and with your own judgment.

Killeen Fire Battalion Chief Trent Parker said most water-related incidents happen because swimmers and boaters aren't cautious and don't follow guidelines or even rules of the water.

"Lake Belton is just like most of our lakes in Texas, it's got its got its hazards, especially when we mix alcohol with with boating or we don't wear our life jacket," he added. "Eighty-five percent of boating related fatalities are due to someone not wearing their life jacket and Belton Lake has had experiences like that, unfortunately."

When it's boat day for Carlos Rivera and his family, caution comes first.

"I take the water very seriously," he told 6 News. "When the conditions are nice and calm out here, I'll bring the boat out. If it's a little windy, if it's a little choppy, I might delay that boat trip for the next day or so."

He wants to ensure his family continues getting lakes days and having fun on the water. While getting ready to take the boat out, he told one of his kids to put on his life jacket as it's the law.

"You know, definitely have enough safety equipment for everybody on board and definitely keep the speeds down," Rivera said.

Parker told 6 News that kids under the age of 13 should always wear a life jacket, and there should be a life jacket easily accessible for every single person on the boat. He said a Type IV life jacket can also be a life saver.

"The majority of your recreation boats and fishing boats are going to be required to have one of these and it's a throwable cushion and it is really handy to get to somebody in the event that they're in distress in the water," Parker explained.

Parker said it's not safe for an unequipped swimmer to try and rescue another swimmer. It could cause jeopardy to the person and put them in danger, like the 31-year-old man who drowned near Temple Park Lake after he tried to save a child who jumped into the water from a boat. The child resurfaced, but he never did.

If you do decide to try and rescue someone, ensure you have a life jacket and give them one too, Parker said.

"We really want to leave it up to the professionals when we can you," he said. "But, if you get them a life jacket, it's going to buy them plenty of time for somebody else to get in there to help them that may be able to get them in the boat a little easier than you would."

Most the time you're swimming at your own risk and with your own judgment, so knowing your environment and the conditions is vital.

"We've got trees that are now exposed and so diving in water, especially when you can't see, is a really, really bad idea," Parker added. "We don't recommend it with what the lake levels are at."