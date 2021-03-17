First vaccination clinic | Nolanville makes strides in vaccinating vulnerable population

If you live in Nolanville and are 50 years or older, or have an underlying health condition, you can call 254-368-9689 to make an appointment for your vaccine.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — One hundred vaccines were given at Nolanville's first vaccination clinic for COVID-19 Wednesday at Central Bell County Fire & Rescue on Main Street. According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, the volunteer group is also nearly finished filling up vaccine appointments for next week.

“It’s important to reduce as many barriers as possible to ensure our most vulnerable receive the vaccine and that means offering it within their community,” Mayor Andy Williams said.

Nolanville residents 50 and over made appointments with the help of Councilmember Joan Hinshaw, City Secretary Crystal Briggs, Irene Andrews, Mary Pena and Paster Patricia Warden. The group even went door to door over the weekend to make sure Nolanville's vulnerable population had access to the vaccine.

Bell County Public Health District and Bell County Emergency Management used the location to start distributing vaccines to smaller, more vulnerable communities.

“We are thankful for the staff, our volunteer Fire Department and volunteers that are eager to provide this opportunity locally,” Councilmember Joan Hinshaw said.

If you live in Nolanville and are 50 years or older, or have an underlying health condition, you can call 254-368-9689 to make an appointment for your vaccine. Due to limited space, appointments are currently for Nolanville residents only.

The city will continue in the month of March with COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.