Five Central Texas BBQ spots make Texas Monthly's '50 best BBQ joints' list

These Central Texas BBQ masters are bringing new flavor to the Texas BBQ scene, while some stay strong with bold classic favors.

TEMPLE, Texas — Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Texas barbecue. But, it's always interesting when a list comes out naming the best of the best.

That's why when Texas Monthly comes out with their "best of" lists, we were all ears.

The list named five Central Texas BBQ joints for the top 50 places. Continue to read to find out who made the list:

Snow's BBQ, located 516 Main in Lexington, came in at number nine on their list. The restaurant, which opened in 2003, is no stranger to the list. It rose to fame when it came in as number one in 2008, and made top two in 2013 and 2017. The restaurant went global after it was featured on the Netflix series Chef ’s Table: BBQ, according to the magazine.

Miller's Smokehouse of Belton landed on the list in all it's smoky glory. The restaurant opened back in 2008 and is described as sitting in the "crossroads" between new-school and old-school Texas BBQ by the article.

"Brisket is the star, with a nice black crust that gives way to fat that’s been rendered almost to butter," says the magazine.

Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que dazzled it's way to the top 50 with it's extensive menu. The Central Texas restaurant opened in 2018 and is located at 449 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale.

The magazine says "a single plate can arrive with enough food to feed multiple mouths. The spot is known for brisket that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough. "



Guess Family Bar-B-Que in Waco started small back in 2017 when they first opened up a food truck, but now runs a full restaurant located at 2803 Franklin Ave., which opened in 2019, according to the magazine.

According to the article, Wednesdays bring Tex-Mex, Thursdays chicken-fried steak, Fridays baby back ribs and pork spareribs, and Saturdays steak.