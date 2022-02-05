Suspect dead after four killed, including child, and three others injured in overnight Corsicana shootings, police say

Police say the suspected gunman took his own life following a brief pursuit after shootings at two separate locations

CORSICANA, Texas — Four people, including a child, were killed and three more have been left critically injured after an overnight shooting spree in Corsicana, law enforcement officials say.

Police say they found the suspected gunman behind what they're calling a quadruple homicide critically injured after a brief pursuit of his vehicle. He died shortly after being transported to a hospital for injuries, officers say.

In a press release issued by Corsicana police chief Robert Johnson, the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call at 12:06 on Saturday morning reporting that a suspect had allegedly killed his family. Responding officers say they found an adult male and female deceased from gunshot wounds upon arriving to the scene located on the 2900 Block of West 2nd Avenue of the suburb located 50 miles southeast of Dallas along Interstate 45.

Corsicana officers say they also found two additional gunshot victims in critical condition on the scene they'd been dispatched to, and that they were taken to a Dallas-area trauma center.

Early Saturday morning, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department also responded to a separate location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in Frost, where they found the bodies of an adult male and a child dead from fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers say they also found a third victim, an adult female, at that second scene who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She too was transported to a Dallas-area trauma center, per the press release. Her condition isn't known.

Officials say the same gunman was allegedly responsible for the deaths at both scenes, and that detectives were able to identify and track the suspect's vehicle by its GPS navigation system before intercepting it on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road. Law enforcement says it then used a monitoring service to remotely turn off the vehicle`s engine, at which point Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle and found the driver critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound in the head.

After treatment at the scene, police say ambulance personnel transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The dead are believed to be family members of the gunman, police say. But the names of the deceased are currently being withheld from the public for the time being, pending notification of next of kin.