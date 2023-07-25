Five human smuggling victims found in home on the south side, BCSO says

Bexar County deputies were called out to the 400 block of W Pyron Avenue, between South Flores and Pleasanton Road, around 10:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Five human smuggling victims were found at a home on the south side Tuesday.

Bexar County deputies were called out to the 400 block of W Pyron Avenue, between South Flores and Pleasanton Road, around 10:30 a.m. after they made a traffic stop and discovered a kilo of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the man's home and found five migrants from Mexico. Four men and one woman were found, ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s.

The migrants told deputies they got to the home Monday night and were charged several thousand dollars.

BCSO is not sure how long this home has been used as a "stash house" for migrants.

“The bottom portion of the residence it doesn’t looks like a maintained home," Johnny Garcia with BCSO said. "Upstairs (is) completely emptied just like we would see in a stash house, leading me to believe that this potentially was.”

Ari Jimenez is a former Homeland Security Investigations agent. He said from his experience, stash houses can be found anywhere within the city.

“It’s not easy to find them," Jimenez said. "We have found in San Antonio proper, stash houses near schools, near places of worship, near churches, so it takes investigations.”

Michael Perez lives nearby and said he was shocked to learn about the possible stash house but is glad the migrants are okay.

“I’m speechless because I would never think anything would happen in this quiet, little neighborhood," Perez said.

A man was taken into custody who is believed to have been connected to the trafficking of these individuals.

“They turned what could’ve just easily been a drug bust here, we are rescuing five smuggling victims so it’s a big win for us," Garcia said.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

