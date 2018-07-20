The hot weather conditions weren't enough to keep thousands of tourists from flocking to Magnolia Market at the Silos Friday.

Chip and Joanna gains fans said although the weather conditions are dangerous, nothing could keep them from touring Waco on Friday.

"We're just bringing water and trying to stay in the shade," said tourist Kate Davis.

The temperature in Waco reached a high of between 105 and 109 degrees depending on where you were. Some tourists said they're used to it because the Texas heat feels a lot like it does back home.

"We come from Kansas, so it’s hot there too,” said Sarah Martling. “We know it’s going to be hot, so we just prepare for it."

To accommodate thousands of visitors in the extreme heat advisory, Magnolia officials provided a free water refill station outside the garden area at the Silos. They also offered free bottles of water just beyond the main entrance to the grounds and outside Magnolia Table.

Kate Rose is from Dallas and says it’s the Waco atmosphere that caused her to withstand the heat.

"You can't beat the food trucks and the treats, and you get to go shopping and its cool inside. So, you really can’t beat it. It’s so much fun," said Rose.

Whether it's a quick girls getaway or an opportunity to take some great photos with your family, many tourists who came to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos agreed that staying hydrated is just one of the most important parts of their short trip.

"I’ll be sure to get one of those big iced teas, and I’m going to do a lot of shopping this weekend," said Rose.

Magnolia officials also set up tents to cover those waiting in line for both the Silos Baking Company, and Magnolia Table.

