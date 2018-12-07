HGTV’s “Fixer Upper’” was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the second year in a row, the Television Academy announced.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s hit TV show was nominated in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.

“Fixer Upper” will be competing with “Antiques Roadshow,” “Lip Sync Battle,” “Queer Eye,” “Shark Tank,” and “Who Do You Think You Are?”

The HGTV show lost to “Shark Tank” in 2017.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” leads with 22 nominations.

The Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17 on Channel 6.

