TEMPLE, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Bell County until 4:30 p.m.

A flood advisory was issued for McLennan and Hill counties Tuesday until 3:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bell County, including the City of Temple. Low-lying areas and low-water crossings will flood and become impassable. #TurnAroundDontDrown #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/R26DF51HtH — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 9, 2018

Streets outside the KCEN Channel 6 studio were filled with water as the heavy rain fell through the afternoon, forcing drivers to slow their speeds.

Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning in several counties.

Though the National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado, damage was reported near Crawford Elementary School in Crawford.

Keep a check on radar here.

KCEN Channel 6 viewer Darin Venable captured video of what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the Crawford area.

Students at the elementary school and Valley Mills High School were sheltered in place while the warning was in effect. No damage or injuries were reported at the schools.

Through Tuesday evening, there is an 80 percent chance of severe showers and thunderstorms with temperatures near 83.

Pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding, especially in poor drainage or low lying areas.

Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Some stronger storms could produce large hail.

Never get caught in the rain, download the KCENTV app now!

We’ll see southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m.

We can expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with a low around 60.

With a 60 percent chance of rain around midnight, another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Share your weather picture and videos here.

© 2018 KCEN