Heavy rain Tuesday closed several roads across Central Texas and caused some schools to delay classes on Wednesday.
The following schools will be on a two-hour delayed Wednesday:
- Valley Mills Independent School District
- Clifton Independent School District
INTERACTIVE RADAR --> http://bit.ly/2pXP6hI
☔ Never get caught in the rain. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!
Got weather photos or videos to share? Email them to news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.
© 2018 KCEN