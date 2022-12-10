Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

After she was arrested, a follow-up investigation linked the suspect to more than 50 mail thefts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD).

FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.

Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Munoz-Perez. When she was arrested, officers found numerous checks made out to various churches by different account holders, FMPD said.

Her name was not on any of the accounts, police said.

Munoz-Perez was charged with mail theft, forgery of a governmental document, and fraudulent use of possession of identifying information.

A follow-up investigation linked Munoz-Perez to more than 50 mail thefts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, FMPD said.

Outstanding collaboration between our Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions! Excellent job ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/BCjMTLvaG3 — Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) December 10, 2022